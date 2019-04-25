Ngaire WIKI

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

WIKI, Ngaire:
Passed away peacefully at home, April 24th, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Wipiro. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Shane, Boyd & Coral, Dean & Kim. Precious Nana to 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ngaire's life will be celebrated at Seddon Park Funeral Home, on Saturday 27th April, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Newstead Cemetery, Hamilton. All communications to the Wiki family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 25, 2019
