SANDERS, Nellie:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 22nd May 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late George, mother of Kevin and Kathy, Kaye and Merv, John and Karen, Robert and Gay, and Heather. Grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Grateful thanks to her Te Ata family for their care. A Service for Nellie will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 27th May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Sanders family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019