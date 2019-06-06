MELSOM,

Nehemiah Samson (Miah):

Sunrise 19.12.1952

Sunset 6.6.2018

So miss your touch, our talks, you were my best friend, lover and husband. We were a great team you and I. I miss your jokes, that laugh and smile. Life is no fun any more, part of me died that night with you. Watching rugby is not the same without your knowledge. Forever in my heart, the pain is still raw and the tears still flow. So miss you Miah, our plans and dreams died with you. Your Maria xx



