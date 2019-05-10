MACKIE, Nathan Grant:

Born 3rd February 1982.

Nathan passed away tragically in his sleep on Monday 6th May 2019,

37 years old. Cherished only son of Grant & Wendy Mackie (Taupo). Loving Grandson of the late Ray & Peggy Mackie and the late Arnold & Dorothy Sole. Loved so much by all his aunts, uncles & cousins. Such a special young man with a heart of gold &

so much to give.

A service to celebrate Nathan's life will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, followed by private cremation.

Our hearts are broken.

Rest easy son.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Epilepsy Association of New Zealand, PO Box 1074, Hamilton 3240, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Nathan's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

