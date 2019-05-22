DALY, Natalie Rubena:
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Monday, 20th May 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Terry. Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Kevin and Carol, Fiona and Paul. Much loved grandmother to Elton and Lizzy, Leon and Nikki, Leanne and Steve, Rayden, Sheree and Lyndon. Adoredgreat-grandmother to Maddison, Morgan, Thomas, Connor, Fynn, Tristan, Susan, Sophia, Jeremy, Rachel and Oliver. A service for Natalie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 25th May 2019 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Daly family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 22, 2019