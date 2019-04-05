HOOKER, Nancy Irene:
In loving memory of our darling Mum and Nana who passed two years ago today.
In God's garden up above, stands a rose I dearly love
She stands with petals open wide, watered by the tears I have cried
Her fragrance fills my life each day, locked in my heart she will always stay.
Beautiful memories silently kept
Of one we have loved and will never forget.
Love - Monica (Waihi Beach) and family.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 5, 2019