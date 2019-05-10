Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

OLD, Nadine:

Aged 94, passed away at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital on 26 April 2019. She was born on 19 February 1925 at Te Aroha to the late Ronald and Gwendoline Mitchell. Her brother, Hartley Mitchell, has predeceased her. Nadine attended school in Te Aroha and worked for seven years as a seamstress and corsettiere at The Marlene Salon, an exclusive ladies' wear shop. In 1947 she met and married Stanley Old and as a newly wedded couple they moved into the share-milker's cottage on the farm at Newstead which was then owned by Stan's parents, the late Allan and Margaret Old. During the next 13 years, Nadine brought seven children into the world at the old Campbell Johnson at Waikato Hospital. Her busy life was filled with the care of children, cooking, sewing, knitting, washing, cleaning and being a farmer's wife. Throughout their childhood Nadine always encouraged her family to do their best, try hard at everything and make her and Stan proud. Their lives, achievements and hobbies were immensely important to her and she also took great interest in everyone she came into contact with. Nadine was indeed a friend to all. Between the twice daily milking of cows, Nadine and Stan enjoyed day trips and picnics all around the Waikato and in particular to Raglan. Nadine also enjoyed many trips around New Zealand and Australia with her family. Nadine was a clever craftswoman, and the family are grateful recipients of her prolific creations; dolls, teddies, woolly hats and beanies, scarves and socks in all sorts of colours. Beautiful doillies, dressed beaded porcelain dolls, mini Christmas trees and poppies for Remembrance Day, will be forever treasured. Her grandchildren describe Nadine as the "Granbook" of the family - (better than Facebook) for keeping everyone connected with the extended family activities via phone calls and visits. She was loved and adored by her growing family who were the centre of her world. In 2017 Nadine celebrated 70 years on the farm at Newstead. Stan Old died 23 years earlier, not quite making their 50 year anniversary on the farm. Nadine is possibly the last of her generation from the 1940's 50's and 60's living in the small rural Newstead Community. In those days, social interaction surrounded the Newstead School, the Newstead Hall, Sunday School, Cubs, Scouts and guides, the Country Womens' Institute and the farming seasons such as haymaking and Calf Club days. For 40 years Nadine was involved with the Hillcrest Happiness Club, which provided her with much friendship, fun and support and the opportunity to donate her craftwork to charity. One of the highlights during the last few weeks of her life, was hosting her Happiness Club members to a lunch at Assisi nursing home. Nadine is survived by her children, Janet (Auckland), Ron (Wellington), Bob (Thames), Kathleen (Australia), Norman (Newstead), Trevor (Newstead), Faye (Morrinsville), their partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Submitted by her daughter, Kathy McKimm. May 2019



