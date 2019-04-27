OLD, Nadine Margery:
19.02.1925 - 26.04.2019
Dearly loved wife of Stanley (deceased). Loved Mum and best friend of Janet, Ron, Bob, Kathleen, Norman, Trevor and Fay, their partners, their children and grandchildren. Nadine passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital. A service for Nadine will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday 1 May at 11.00am. All communications to the Old family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019