SHUTTLEWORTH,
Nadia Isabelle Marie:
Passed away peacefully on
21 April 2019 after a courageous effort, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished and adored Mum of Amanda, Rob and Rebecca, and Sam and Mel. Treasured Grandma to her 12 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. Loved sister of Mariette (deceased) and Vicki and Hugh, and a loved Aunt. A service for Nadia will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 29 April 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers the family have requested donations be made to the Waikato Breast Care Research Trust - online bit.ly/shuttleworthnim2104, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Shuttleworth family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019