Acknowledgement



SANSON,

Murray Alexander:

Joyce, Gail, Pauline, Allan and families would like to sincerely thank all our friends and relatives for their love and support when our beloved Murray passed away. A special thank you to the carers at Kimihia Home & Hospital for their loving care of Murray during his last months. We appreciate all the beautiful flowers, cards, visits and the donations to the Kimihia Home. We have been truly blessed by everyone's love and support.



