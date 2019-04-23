SANSON,
Murray Alexander:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Kimihia Resthome & Hospital, Huntly aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce (70 years married). Treasured Dad of Gail & Neil; Pauline & Neil; and Allan & Trish. Grandfather of 9. Great-Grandfather of 19. Great-Great-Grandfather of 1. A special thanks to the Staff of Kimihia Rest Home and Hospital. A Service for Murray will be held at the Trinity Combined Church, William Street, Huntly, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed later by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of Kimihia would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Sanson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 23, 2019