McILROY, Muriel May:

Passed away peacefully with family on Wednesday, 8th May 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved special mum and soulmate of Margaret and the late Alan, Ina and Wayne. Adored precious granny of Lisa, Darren and Collette, Daryl and Jill, Michelle and Grant. Great-Granny of Daniel, Holly, Shaolin and Sarah. Great-Great-Granny of Korbyn. We will miss you so much and keep you forever in our hearts. A special thanks to nurses and staff at Glaisdale Rest Home for the wonderful care and kindness they gave our mum. A service to farewell Muriel will be held on Saturday 11th May at 1.00pm at Simply Cremations Waikato, 388 Wariere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200. A memorial service will be held for Muriel at the Tararua Club, 15 Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Saturday, 25th May at 11.00am, followed by the interment of her ashes at the Pahiatua Cemetery in Mangatianoka.



