HILL,
Muriel Isobel (nee Lowry):
On 7th June 2019, peacefully at Bob Owens Hospital, Tauranga. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Selwyn & Gaylene, Roger & Anne and Suzanne & Pat. Loved nana of Andrew, Candace, Leonard, Jonno, Geoff, Melissa, Aaron and their partners, and a great-nana to 11.
Together again with Lawrence.
A service to celebrate Muriel's life will be held at St David's Co-operating Parish, Church St, Te Aroha, on Tuesday 11th June, at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. The family sincerely thank the staff at Bob Owens Hospital for all the love and care of their Mum. Communications to Suzanne Eagle, 60 Heron Ave East, Matua, Tauranga 3110. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from June 8 to June 10, 2019