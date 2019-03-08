LEGGAT, Monica Marjorie:
Passed away peacefully on 5 March 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Adored mother of Anne, Peter and Denise, and their families. A special thanks to the staff at the Waikato Hospital and the Oncology Department at Braemar Hospital. A service for Monica will be held at the Claudelands Arena, Heaphy Room, Corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton, on Monday, 11 March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato preferred, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Leggat family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019