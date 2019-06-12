DEMPSEY, Moira:
1.8.1913 - 6.6.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel. Much loved mother of Jean and the late Douglas Coyne, Ngaire & Bill Prowse, Bradford & Aileen, Wilma and the late George Butcher. Very much loved Grandma and Nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thankyou to C.H.T Highfield and Camellia House Te Awamutu for the tender care and love given to Moira. As per Moira's wishes a family service was held on Monday, June 10th. All communications to Dempsey Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 12, 2019