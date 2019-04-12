CRERAR, Moira Lynette:
Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital with family at her side on Wednesday, 10th April 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished and caring wife of Graeme for 57 years. Absolutely adored mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Stephen & Karen, David & Miranda, Hannah, Nicola, Lloyd, Liam, Jackson, Jed and Louis. Loved sister of Valda. A celebration of Moira's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Monday, 15th April 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Crerar Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019