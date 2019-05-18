O'CONNOR,
Michael Patrick:
10.03.1930 - 16.05.2019
Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Dearly loved husband of Bubby for 63 years. Much loved father of Catherine, Michael, Kevin, Joseph, Theresa & Cecilia. Adored Grandad of his 9 grandchildren.
In our hearts always and missed dearly
Michael will lie at home on Sunday and Monday, friends are welcome. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 21 May at 11.00am. A Vigil Rosary will be held Monday 20 May at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations for St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/mpoconnor1605. Communication to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2019