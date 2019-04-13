Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael GILSENAN. View Sign



Michael Tiaki Moana:

In his 43rd year. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Gyoe Mun Choi. Son of the late Te Utupoto Tamehana Jnr. Loved brother of Chang Hyun and Hae Run. Loved nephew, cousin and uncle to many. Mike will lie at 25 Holdens Ave, Rotorua until Sunday when he will be taken to the family home at 5 Lucknow St, Aramoho, Whanganui. Service will be held on Monday 15th April, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Aramoho Cemetery.

Ma te Atua ia e tiaki i tna hkoi whakamutunga.







GILSENAN,Michael Tiaki Moana:In his 43rd year. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Gyoe Mun Choi. Son of the late Te Utupoto Tamehana Jnr. Loved brother of Chang Hyun and Hae Run. Loved nephew, cousin and uncle to many. Mike will lie at 25 Holdens Ave, Rotorua until Sunday when he will be taken to the family home at 5 Lucknow St, Aramoho, Whanganui. Service will be held on Monday 15th April, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Aramoho Cemetery.Ma te Atua ia e tiaki i tna hkoi whakamutunga. Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers