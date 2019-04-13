GILSENAN,
Michael Tiaki Moana:
In his 43rd year. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Gyoe Mun Choi. Son of the late Te Utupoto Tamehana Jnr. Loved brother of Chang Hyun and Hae Run. Loved nephew, cousin and uncle to many. Mike will lie at 25 Holdens Ave, Rotorua until Sunday when he will be taken to the family home at 5 Lucknow St, Aramoho, Whanganui. Service will be held on Monday 15th April, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Aramoho Cemetery.
Ma te Atua ia e tiaki i tna hkoi whakamutunga.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2019