Michael Edward (Mick):
Passed away peacefully on 5 March 2019 at Tamahere Eventide. Loved husband of Freda. Cherished Dad of Julie, Jo and Mike. Adored Grandad of many. Special thanks to all the staff at Tamahere Eventide for all the love and care they have given Mike over the last 5 years. A Celebration of life will be held at the Tamahere Eventide Chapel, on Monday 11 March 2019, at 1.00pm.
A fighter till the end.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2019