HOPA, Meto:
19 July 1949 - 7 April 2019
Dearly loved partner of Roimata Pikia, loved father of Kiri, Jeremy and Missy, cherished Koro of all his moko. Meto will lay at Waipapa Marae, Kawhia. Funeral Service at 11.00am on Thursday 11th April 2019.
"E tangi ana nga tai o te uru
Moe mai it te moengaroa"
For all communications please contact Hone Edwards
021 286 0832.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2019