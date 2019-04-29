Mervyn WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervyn WILLIAMSON.
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
Mervyn Robert (Merv):
Tragically taken on the 25th April 2019. Aged 86 years. Adored husband, best friend and soul mate of Vera for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Sharon, Bernadette and Pete, Andrew and Marilou, Lorraine and Albert and special friend of Jackie. Treasured Grandad of 8 and Peapop of 5.
R.I.P.
A funeral service for Merv will be held at St George's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Te Kuiti on Wednesday, 1st May at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Williamson Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.