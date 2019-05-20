MASON,

Mervyn Alfred (Merv):

RNZAF 4213326 WW2 Flt Sgt. Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital, on Saturday 18th May 2019, with his loving family by his side. In his 105th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Cherished and beloved father and father-in-law of Neil and Pauline, Tom and Helen, Lyn and Kyle. Adored Grandad of his 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Te Kuiti Hospital for their care of Merv, and to those people who cared for Merv at his home. Merv's Funeral Service will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 83 Esplanade Te Kuiti, on Wednesday 22nd May at 1pm. The funeral then leaving for the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communication to Mason Family C/- Po Box 241 Te Kuiti 3941.

