CHRISTOFFERSEN,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxwel CHRISTOFFERSEN.
Maxwel Craig (Max):
Suddenly on March 2, 2019, at Whangamata. True companion of Linda (Thompson), dad to Cate and Alex, father-in-law to Craig and Troy. Grandpa Max to Jamie, Ethan, Nicholas and Blair. Brother to Karl and Karen. A celebration of Max's life will be held at the Lady Goodfellow Chapel, Waikato University, 11.00am, Friday, March 8.
Friend to many,
and all animals.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hamilton Cat Protection League, PO Box 15102, Dinsdale, Hamilton 3243. Messages to the Christoffersen family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2019