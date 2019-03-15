BEZZANT, Max Maynard:
Passed away peacefully at Selwyn St Andrews Care Home on Wednesday, 13th March 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaye. Loved father and father-in-law of Russell & Angela and Kim & Stu. Loved Granddad of Dan & Ange, Kirk & Jade, Jake & Taryn, Stacey and Mitch. Dearly loved Great-Granddad of Indy and Chace. A celebration of Max's life will be held at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 19th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Bezzant Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
