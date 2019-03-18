GAVIN, Maurice John:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary and loved father of Martin and father-in-law of Trudy. Much loved grandfather of Nyah. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Cashmere Heights Home for their care. Messages to the "Gavin family" may be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A Rosary for Maurice will be held at the Catholic Church St Andrews, Trebann Street, Paparangi on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 at 7.00pm and a service for Maurice at the same address on Thursday, 21 March 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2019