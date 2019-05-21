WATSON, Maureen Jane
(née Webster):
On Saturday, 18th May 2019, peacefully at Hamilton. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved Mum of Pip and Phil; Robyn and Murray; and Richard and Kathryn. Beloved Granny Mo of Judy, Roddy, Ellie and Carter. A special thank you to the caring staff of Radius St Joans.
'We will miss you deeply'
A Celebration and Remembrance of Mum's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday, May 23rd, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA would be appreciated. Correspondence please to the Watson family C/- Pip, 2 Kamla Way, Khandallah, Wellington 6035.
Published in Waikato Times on May 21, 2019