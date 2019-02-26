ROE, Maureen Joan
(nee Baldwin):
Passed away peacefully on 25th February 2019, after a short illness, aged 81. Dearly loved Mum of Chrissy & Dock, Karen & Richard, and Dave & Jolanda. Loved Grandmother of Tayla & Caitlin. Loved sister of Gwen & Rob, Evelyn (D) and Brian (D). A service will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, at 11.00am, on Friday 1st March 2019. A special thanks to Waikato Hospital & Rest Home staff for their sensitive care & support.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019