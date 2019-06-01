MURRAY, Maureen Anne:
10.12.1948 - 31.05.2019
Following a quick but brave fight. Absolutely devoted and loved wife of Ted. Much loved mother of Jack and Carlene, Helen and Craig. Nana to Anahera, Samira, Jayros, Tawa and Luke. Daughter of the late Bob and Eileen Sloane. Adored best friend and twin sister of Colleen Allen. Respected sister of Mary Parker and Peter Sloane. Loved sister-in-law of Ken Allen, Warren Sexton and Gillian Sloane. Funeral to be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach, Wednesday 5th June, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Murray family C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on June 1, 2019