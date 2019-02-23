Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew STEINER. View Sign

STEINER, Matthew:

24 February 1995

Matthew you were 24, you died on the 24th, and this year is the 24th anniversary. The number 24 comes up regularly. All the families are awaiting the birth of your granddaughter in April. You would so loved to have been here for that. All our love still.

- Lynda and Pat (Mum and Dad), your siblings and their partners, nieces and nephews and their partners as well. The extended family is growing fast. We will be at Kawau, your favourite place.



