WILSON, Mathew:
31.12.1959 - 09.05.2019
Aged 59 years. Treasured Dad of Phillip & Sonia, father-in-law to Jon, step-dad to Raewyn & Bonnie, dearly loved PopPop to Kloey, Jarna & Jayden. Beloved son of Mick & Celia Wilson. Loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and respected friend. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Rest Easy Dad, you will be forever missed.
You & brother fly high
'Jah Love'.
Mathew will be laying in state at Hukanui Marae, Gordonton. Service on Monday 13th May at 11.00am, followed by burial at Taupiri Maunga.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019