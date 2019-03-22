WEAL,
Mary Isabella (Mollie):
On 19th March 2019, in Auckland, aged 99 years. Loved daughter of the late Henry and Isabella Weal of Te Awamutu. Sister of the late Amy Oliver, Frank Weal, Pat McVerry, Jean Slater and Jim Weal, and a loved sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of their families. A requiem mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 101 Castledine Cres, Glen Innes, Auckland, on Monday 25th March at 11.30am. Communications can be made c/- Morrison Funeral Directors.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019