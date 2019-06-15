TESSENDORF,
Mary Maud (Betty):
On Thursday 13th June 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 91 years. Loving wife of Harry. Cherished mother of Lorna and Sheila, mother-in-law of John and Peter, Nan and granny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also loved by all of her extended family in both New Zealand and South Africa.
Much loved and
sadly missed by all.
Many thanks to the staff of Radius Glaisdale and Waikato Hospital A3 for their amazing care. A farewell for Betty will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Tuesday 18 June at 11.00am. Messages may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or mailed to the Tessendorf family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2019