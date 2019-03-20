ROBB,
Mary Lorraine (Lorraine):
After a short illness, on March 16, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of John, mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Louise, the late Brent, Simon and Niels and Matt and Deanne. Adored Grandy of Oliver, Natalie & Harriet. A service for Lorraine will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata on Friday 22nd March at 11am, followed by interment in the Matamata Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Muslim Relief Fund, c/- givealittle.co.nz website under the Christchurch Muslim Community page. Messages to the Robb family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019