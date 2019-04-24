PASCOE, Mary Gwendoline:

Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on April 23, 2019, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, beloved mum of Steve, Carole and Nick, Gayle, Robyn and David. Adored nana and great-nana to her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary's wishes were to be cremated soon after her passing, we will have a celebration of her life with the date and venue to be advised. Thank you to the dedicated and awesome nursing staff at Waikato and Te Kuiti Hospitals and the pastoral care from the Hospital Chaplain Team at Waikato Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be welcome. All correspondence to S Pascoe, 7 Turongo Street, Otorohanga.

I am at peace, my soul is at rest,

There is no need for tears

For with your love

I was so blessed

For all those many years.





