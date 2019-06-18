Mary MCCORMICK

Peacefully surrounded by family on 16 June 2019, aged 82 years, at Somervale Rest Home. A dearly loved wife of Francis (Mac) for the last 59 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Sarah, Chris and Ellie, Annabel and Jimmy. Loved nana of Ariella, Jay, and Mikayla. Loved sister of Margaret (deceased), Olive, Heather (deceased), Hazel and Beverley. A service for Mary will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mt Maunganui, on Thursday 20th June, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Fred Hollows Foundation, Private Bag 99909, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the McCormick family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

