DAVIES, Marlene Faye
(formerly Hallford)
(nee Joblin):
Beloved mother of Emma, Rebecca, and Melissa, and mother-in-law of Dave, Gillan and Hayden. Granny to Katana, Alaura, Calin and Ryder. Dear friend of Murray. Passed away on 6th April 2019 in her home, surrounded by family. Her celebration of life party will be held at the Paeroa RSA on Saturday 13th April at 2.00pm, please dress brightly to reflect how vivacious Marlene was. Marlene was a phenomenal nurse, spending 41 years of her life caring for others. In lieu of flowers Marlene has requested donations to St John Ambulance.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019