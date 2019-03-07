TATE, Mark David:
Suddenly, on 4 March 2019. Loved husband and soulmate of Trish. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Gaylene, Lyell and their family. Loved dad of Tonia and Julia. Step-dad of Penny, Angela and Matthew, and friend to all their partners. Treasured Tatie Pop of Brody, Drew, Demi, Fynn, Holly, Ruby, Liam, Kegan, Pagan, Leah, and Pearl. Great Tatie Pop to Aurora. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 8 March 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, and can be made online at bit.ly/tatemd0403, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Tate family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019