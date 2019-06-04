JOHNSTON, Mark David:
Aged 65 years old. Passed away from a sudden heart attack on 30 May 2019. Much loved father of Ben, Greg and Toni, brother of Joanne Frazer and Robyn, son of Isabella and David, uncle of Aaron, Jonathan, Matthew, Ann-Elise, and partner of Caroline Mason. Mark's family invite visitors at 93B Boundary Road, Claudelands between 11am-4pm and 6.30-9.30pm for 7pm Karakia daily. In lieu of flowers, koha welcome to 'Threads Across the Pacific' Givealittle page. Funeral details to be advised in Thursday's paper.
Published in Waikato Times on June 4, 2019