CARMICHAEL,

Marjorie Joan (Marj):

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, with her family by her side at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday, 13th February 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Cherished mother of Lorraine and the late John. Loved Nan of 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Special step-Nan to 3 grandchildren.

Now reunited with the love of her life, and precious son.

Special thanks to the staff of Beattie Home, and staff of Waikato Hospital wards M7 & OPR5 for the wonderful love, and care shown to Marj. A celebration of Marj's life will be held at Rosetown Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Carmichael Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.





