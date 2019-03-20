Marion STURZAKER

STURZAKER, Marion Elaine:
Passed away peacefully in her 84th year. Loved wife of the late Elvin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Ted, Trudy & John, Yvonne & Barry, and the late Tom. Loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Marion's request a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Sturzaker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2019
