STURZAKER, Marion Elaine:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion STURZAKER.
Passed away peacefully in her 84th year. Loved wife of the late Elvin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Ted, Trudy & John, Yvonne & Barry, and the late Tom. Loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Marion's request a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Sturzaker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2019