SCOTT,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion SCOTT.
Marion Joy (Mariana):
Loving daughter of Mike & Wini. Sister of Daniel, Shane & Janie-Marie. Mother of Jessica & Tamati, and Grandmother to Sienna, Beauden (Dec) and Ngariki. Loved by all her cousins and family. Service will be held at 11.00am, on Thursday 4 April 2019, at Tepaptapu Marae, Raglan, with burial to follow at Te Mata Cemetery.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2019