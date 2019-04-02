PRESCOTT, Marie Beryl

(nee Thompson):

23 April 1932 - 30 March 2019

Loving daughter of the late Edward and Beryl Thompson. Adored mother of Helen and Jane. Much loved sister to Earl, Max and the late Coral. Auntie to Rochelle, Matthew, Daniel and Joseph. She will also be greatly missed by her many friends and nursing colleagues. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Friday 5th April at 11.00am, followed by interment at Hamilton East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Ward M5 at Waikato Hospital, and may be left at the service. Helen and Jane invite you to wear something colourful to celebrate Marie's love of colour. All communications to the Prescott family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East.





