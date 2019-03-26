GOOD, Marie Loraine
|
(nee Edwards/Neels):
Passed away peacefully 17 March 2019 surrounded by family. Loved wife of Brian Gilmour Good (dec). Beloved Mum of Jan and Boyd Jones (dec), Elaine and George Samson, Warren, Geoff and Mel, and Heather. Loved by Moet and Ra. Much loved Nana of 12, GG of 10, and GGG of 4. A private service was held at Mum's request.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019