COOKSLEY-BENJAMIN,
Marie Emily:
1922 - 2019
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Tauranga, aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late (Jim) Albert Gordon Cooksley and of the late Charles Joseph Benjamin. Loved mother of Valerie and Whangai son Cedric Allan. Devoted grandmother of Hana, Apapeta, Brian and Allan. Currently lying in state at 198 McRae Rd, Otorohanga, visitors welcome. A funeral service will take place at St Brides Anglican Church, 54 Haerehuka St, Otorohanga, on Wednesday 24th April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery, Karaka Road, Otorohanga. You are invited to St Brides Church Hall for afternoon tea following the interment.
Marie was a valued member
of the Otorohanga community
welcoming everyone into her
home with open arms
and an open heart.
An inspirational mum,
a hard working farmer and
a loving wife.
Ormsby Family Funerals
0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 23, 2019