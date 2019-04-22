CLARK, Marie Valmai:
On Saturday 20 April 2019 at Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late John Steele Clark, formerly of Thames and Coroglen. Loved mother of Susan, Anne-Marie and John, Chris and Athena and the late Caryl, Jono and Ria, and the late Patrick, and their families. Loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at St George's Church, 602 Mackay Street, Thames, on Friday 26 April at 1.30pm. All communications to 'The Clark Family' c/- 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 22, 2019