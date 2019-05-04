BOS, Maria Geertruida
(nee van Berkel):
Ria passed away on May 1, 2019, at Waikato Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jasper (1981), and very much loved mother of her only son Raymond (Ray). Private cremation only. A family service will be held in the Netherlands at a later date. All friends welcome to visit and all communications can be sent to the Bos Family, 131B Rototuna Road, Hamilton 3210, or email: [email protected] or phone (07) 8541235 or 027 7171759.
Published in Waikato Times on May 4, 2019