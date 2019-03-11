SCRATCHLEY,
Margaret Joyce (Scratch):
18.12.1944 – 8.3.2019
Passed away peacefully at Te Wiremu, Gisborne. Dearly loved daughter of the late Tom and Hilda Scratchley (UK), loved sister of Tom Scratchley (UK), and Jane Coxon (UK), and loved by her nephews and nieces; Sam, Jonathan, Tamsin, Alys and Laura.
Although the miles divided us you never will be forgotten.
The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 10.00am on Tuesday 12th March followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 11, 2019