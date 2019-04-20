MACKAY,
Margaret Elsie Scott:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday April 16th, 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Barbara, Diane and Gordon, Alastair and Wendy, and Helen. Treasured Granny of Abby and Naomi, Anna and Jane, Marina and Vanessa, and their partners and children. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Resthaven Quiet Room, 6 Vogel Street, Cambridge, today, April 20th at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2019