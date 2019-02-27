MacBETH,
Margaret Mary (Paddy):
Passed away peacefully at St Joan's Rest Home, on 24 February 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward Stanley. Much loved mother of Mary-Ann and Adolph (deceased), Josephine and David, Valmai and Craig, Eddie (deceased), Peter and Karen, and Nigel. Cherished Nana Paddy of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton, on Friday 1st March, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville. Correspondence to the MacBeth Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019