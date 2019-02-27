Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Macfarlane):

Peggy will be dearly missed following her passing on 23rd February 2019 at Auckland Hospital, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Ian (deceased), mother of Carol and John, Stuart and Carolyn, Margaret and John, Robyn and Bernice, nana to Adrian and Ange, Donna and Bryn, Megan and Adam, Angie and Justin, Glenn and Tara-Lee, Elenka and Zach, and great- grandmother of Hayley, Jacob, Sara, Abel, and hopefully more yet. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Purewa All Souls Chapel, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Saturday, 2nd March, at 2.30pm. Messages to the Judge family, c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.







Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 27, 2019

